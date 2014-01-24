Job no: 851870

Location: Mt Helen or Gippsland Campus

Categories:Professional/General

School/Area: Heads of Campus



Aboriginal Education Centre – Mt Helen or Gippsland Campus

Full-time, fixed-term appointment until December 2023

HEW 7 - $90,899 p.a. plus up to 17% superannuation

In accordance with the University’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Workforce Strategy; and under Special Measures Section 12, 28 and 88 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010; the University has designated this position as an Identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Position.

About the role

Federation University is an education provider enabling cultural security for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff and students, empowering them to succeed with cultural knowledge and practice embedded in the University environment.

You will be responsible for supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and communities across the Higher Education (HE) sector. You will manage and supervise the HE, Aboriginal Student Success team with an emphasis on providing coaching, guidance, mentoring and supporting staff members.

You will:

ensure the efficient day-to-day operation of the team;

assist with the development, implementation, monitoring and review of strategies and action plans relevant to advancing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander opportunities and outcomes;

contribute and actively participate in various forums on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ education, training and employment; and

take a lead role in enhancing outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander learners.

About Federation University

At Federation University, we are driven to make a real difference to the lives of every student, and to the communities we serve.

Across our University and TAFE campuses in Ballarat, Berwick, Brisbane, Gippsland, and the Wimmera, we deliver world-class education and facilities. With the largest network of campuses across Victoria, as well as a growing Brisbane base, we are uniquely positioned to provide pathways from vocational education and skills training at Federation TAFE through to higher education.

Federation University’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025 outlines our ambition to be Australia’s leading regional university. Our University and TAFE provide integrated lifelong learning, skills, and impactful research enabling people and communities to prosper locally, regionally, and globally.

We are the number one ranked university in Australia for First Generation Student Enrolments (Good Universities Guide 2022). Along with top rankings in Victoria around student support, social equity, skills and employment.

About you

You will have extensive knowledge of the issues and challenges faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students impeding learning and employment, and practical experience and understanding contemporary issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples', particularly in relation to participation in the workforce and tertiary sector.

You will possess:

knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and cultures;

demonstrated leadership and management experience;

the ability to develop strong partnerships including excellent interpersonal skills, creative mind set and solution-based problem-solving skills; and

the ability to research, analyse information and produce high quality written reports.

All University positions delivering education and/or services to children must hold a valid Working With Children Check (WWCC). Please refer to the position description for WWCC requirements.

How to apply

Applicants are required to submit a resume and response to key selection criteria.

To view the position description, please click here: 851870 .pdf

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with your application, please email the Recruitment team or phone 03 5327 9756. Our position descriptions also list a contact person for job specific enquiries.

A workplace for remarkable people

For 150 years we have been reaching out to new communities, steadily building a generation of independent thinkers united in the knowledge that they are greater together.

We are committed to attracting, retaining and developing the best talent in the regions in which we operate. From our academic and research staff to those working in student experience, we are all part of a collaborative culture that inspires the highest levels of excellence, innovation, integrity and respect. We are proud of our SAGE Athena SWAN Bronze accreditation in 2019 for recognising our commitment to advancing the careers of women, trans and gender diverse individuals in STEM disciplines in higher education and research.

At Federation University Australia we value diversity, embrace difference and nurture a connected, safe and respectful community. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people of all cultures, abilities, sexualities and genders. Should you require additional support please email Organisational Development and Diversity.

Find out more about our Aboriginal and Torres Islander Employment Strategy. For support or queries relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment please email Organisational Development and Diversity.

What we offer

We foster a positive culture shaped by our values of inclusion, innovation, excellence, empowerment and collaboration as outlined in Federation’s Living Values Charter.

You will be able to take advantage of our UniSports Health and Fitness Centre in Mt Helen, in addition to benefits such as purchased leave, annualised hours, flexible work options, salary sacrificing options, on-campus childcare (Mt Helen and Gippsland), discounted private health insurance, affordable parking, wellness programs, professional development programs and many other benefits. For further information visit our LinkedIn Life page or our leave and work-life balance webpage.

For more information on a career with us, please visit our website or let our staff tell you more.