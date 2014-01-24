Job no: 851775

Campus: Mt Helen, Berwick or Gippsland Campus

Categories: Professional/General

School/Area: Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor



Global and Engagement – Ballarat, Berwick or Gippsland Campus

Full-time, fixed-term appointment for 5 years

An attractive remuneration package is offered including up to 17% superannuation

In accordance with the University’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Workforce Strategy; and under Special Measures Section 12, 28 and 88 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010; the University has designated this position as an Identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Position.

Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

About the role

You will lead the strategic planning, capacity building and engagement of Indigenous strategies and oversee the direction of the Aboriginal Education Centre and lead Indigenous matters.

You will:

provide leadership and strategic advice relating to both internal and external Indigenous matters;

drive the whole-of-University approach to implementing long term and short-term Indigenous strategies;

lead and provide strategic guidance to improve the recruitment and success of Indigenous students, and employees; and

develop and implement guiding principles and an engagement plan within Indigenous communities and with relevant stakeholders, promoting the University as an Indigenous student destination and employer of choice.

About Federation University

At Federation University, we are driven to make a real difference to the lives of every student, and to the communities we serve.

Across our University and TAFE campuses in Ballarat, Berwick, Brisbane, Gippsland, and the Wimmera, we deliver world-class education and facilities. With the largest network of campuses across Victoria, as well as a growing Brisbane base, we are uniquely positioned to provide pathways from vocational education and skills training at Federation TAFE through to higher education.

Federation University’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025 outlines our ambition to be Australia’s leading regional university. Our University and TAFE provide integrated lifelong learning, skills, and impactful research enabling people and communities to prosper locally, regionally, and globally.

We are the number one ranked university in Australia for First Generation Student Enrolments (Good Universities Guide 2022). Along with top rankings in Victoria around student support, social equity, skills and employment.

About you

As part of the University senior leadership team you will be responsible for the leadership of Indigenous affairs, providing strategic advice and expertise and representing the University with key stakeholders including industry, reconciliation bodies, government, community, and other educational institutions.

You will possess:

a deep understanding and ability to embed respectfully and advise on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples ways of knowing, being and doing including following cultural protocols;

the ability to lead, influence, negotiate and engage with diverse stakeholders;

proven professional leadership experience including proven success achieving interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation; and

the ability to lead, develop, manage and support staff to achieve strategic and operational objectives within a complex environment.

How to apply

Please apply by Sunday, 20 November 2022

Applicants are required to submit a resume and address key selection criteria as per candidate pack.

To view the candidate pack, please click here: 851775 Candidate Pack.pdf

For further information please contact: Julie Sanders, Indigenous Workforce Partner on phone 03 5327 9786 or email julie.sanders2@federation.edu.au

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with your application, please email the Recruitment team or phone 03 5327 9756. Our position descriptions also list a contact person for job specific enquiries.

We are committed to attracting, retaining and developing the best talent in the regions in which we operate. From our academic and research staff to those working in student experience, we are all part of a collaborative culture that inspires the highest levels of excellence, innovation, integrity and respect. We are proud of our SAGE Athena SWAN Bronze accreditation in 2019 for recognising our commitment to advancing the careers of women, trans and gender diverse individuals in STEM disciplines in higher education and research.

At Federation University Australia we value diversity, embrace difference and nurture a connected, safe and respectful community. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people of all cultures, abilities, sexualities and genders. Should you require additional support please email Organisational Development and Diversity.

Find out more about our Aboriginal and Torres Islander Employment Strategy. For support or queries relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment please email Organisational Development and Diversity.

What we offer

We foster a positive culture shaped by our values of inclusion, innovation, excellence, empowerment and collaboration as outlined in Federation’s Living Values Charter.

