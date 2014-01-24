Job no: 851411

Global Professional School – Ballarat, Berwick and Gippsland Campus

Part-time, fixed-term appointment until December 2022

Academic Level B $101,061 - $119,667 p.a. (pro-rata) plus up to 17% superannuation

About the role

The new Federation Global Professional School is the culmination of Federation University’s rich heritage in International Education and its sector-leading approach to the management and delivery of education partnerships. The School provides a comprehensive suite of global education services and is responsible for the development and management of Federation University’s education partnerships across the globe. It incorporates a range of academic programs aligned with student and industry needs.

As our Level B Lecturer, you will develop, maintain, deliver, and review Foundation and Higher Education Diplomas programs, applying innovative learning and assessment methodologies, which reflect best practice.

You will:

possess the expertise to develop and teach courses in some combination of the following areas: Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples’ History course with International students (Australian Year 12 High School equivalent course/program); and Help embed Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples History knowledge throughout the Higher Education Diploma courses/programs.

contribute to the planning, development, delivery, assessment, evaluation, and continuous improvement of the Foundation Studies program (2021 Foundation Standards) and Higher Education Diplomas programs within the Global Professional School and at international partner organisations;

inspire, engage and educate students for the 21st century;

implement industry best practices and apply current learning technologies and contemporary learning pedagogies for the education of pathway students;

contribute to the School’s research program; and

contribute to Global Professional School’s administrative functions.

About Federation University

At Federation University, we are driven to make a real difference to the lives of every student, and to the communities we serve.

Across our university and TAFE campuses in Ballarat, Berwick, Brisbane, Gippsland, and the Wimmera, we deliver world-class education and facilities. With the largest network of campuses across Victoria, as well as a growing Brisbane base, we are uniquely positioned to provide pathways from vocational education and skills training at Federation TAFE through to higher education.

Federation University’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025 outlines our ambition to be Australia’s leading regional university. Our University and TAFE provide integrated lifelong learning, skills, and impactful research enabling people and communities to prosper locally, regionally, and globally.

We are the number one ranked University in Australia for First Generation Student Enrolments (Good Universities Guide 2022). Along with top rankings in Victoria around student support, social equity, skills and employment.

Number one in Victoria for Social Equity

Number one in Victoria for Skills Development (undergraduate)

Number one in Victoria for Student Support (undergraduate)

Number one in Victoria for Skills Development (postgraduate)

Number one in Victoria for Full Time Employment (undergraduate)

About you

In accordance with the University’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ Workforce Strategy, Policy and Procedure; and under Special Measures Section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010; the University has designated this position as a targeted Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples’ position.

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People can apply.

Applicants must hold a master’s degree or must have completed four years of tertiary study or equivalent qualifications and have industry or relevant experience.

You will possess:

demonstrated specialist knowledge and expertise in Indigenous Studies;

demonstrated ability to implement high-quality innovative teaching and learning programs in a variety of learning modes, reflecting an understanding of successful approaches to learning and teaching;

experience in Unit/Course coordination, including the development and teaching of Units/Courses

capacity to develop and teach courses in some combination;

demonstrated ability to foster and promote an inclusive, customised, and safe learning environment and provide support and advice to a diverse range of learners and clients;

demonstrated ability to participate effectively in continuous program improvement and develop high-quality teaching and informal assessment materials; and

demonstrated ability to build constructive relationships with colleagues and generate ideas for improvements.

All University positions delivering education and/or services to children must hold a valid Working With Children Check (WWCC). Please refer to the position description for WWCC requirements.

Directions from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer require all Victorian-based Federation University workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they are an Excepted Person as defined by the COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination (Workers) Directions. All applicants must therefore be able to comply with this requirement.

A workplace for remarkable people

For 150 years we have been reaching out to new communities, steadily building a generation of independent thinkers united in the knowledge that they are greater together.

We are committed to attracting, retaining and developing the best talent in the regions in which we operate. From our academic and research staff to those working in student experience, we are all part of a collaborative culture that inspires the highest levels of excellence, innovation, integrity and respect. We are proud of our SAGE Athena SWAN Bronze accreditation in 2019 for recognising our commitment to advancing the careers of women, trans and gender diverse individuals in STEM disciplines in higher education and research.

At Federation University Australia we value diversity, embrace difference and nurture a connected, safe and respectful community. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people of all cultures, abilities, sexualities and genders. Should you require additional support please email Organisational Development and Diversity.

Find out more about our Aboriginal and Torres Islander Employment Strategy. For support or queries relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment please email Organisational Development and Diversity.

We foster a positive culture shaped by our values of inclusion, innovation, excellence, empowerment and collaboration as outlined in Federation’s Living Values Charter.

